Anupam Kher Hails PM Modi For Getting Vaccine Jab, Calls It 'tight Slap On Some Faces'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1 received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. While sharing his picture receiving the first jab of the COVID -19 vaccine, PM Modi hailed the remarkable work done by the doctors and scientists. The Prime Minister received appreciation from several Bollywood stars including veteran actor Anupam Kher. The actor praised Prime Minister Modi’s strenuous efforts to launch the vaccine in India and how called it a “tight slap on the face of some special people.”

Anupam Kher hails PM Modi's COVID-19 jab

Hailing PM Modi for performing his duties and receiving his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the senior actor wrote, “This picture has faith, a smile, self-sufficiency and also made in India. This picture also has a slap for some special kind of people.” Apart from Anupam, actor Varun Dhawan also hailed PM Modi’s efforts while sharing his picture of receiving the vaccination on his Instagram stories.

Read: Anupam Kher Documents Mom Dulari's Reaction To A 'token Of Love', Says 'she Was Delighted'

Read: Saina Nehwal Wishes Anupam Kher On Book Launch, Actor Says 'missed Your Presence'

Early on March 1, PM Modi took to Twitter and shared a post while receiving his first dose and also appealed the people to take the vaccine and make the country “COVID19 free.” “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

According to ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN vaccine to PM Modi. According to sources, the early morning visit to AIIMS was to avoid inconvenience to commuters and no special route was laid for the Prime Minister. India began the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive that will cover 10 crore people across the country from March 1. Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centers and around 12,000 private centers. In the national capital, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will begin at 192 health facilities, including 136 private hospitals.

Read: Anupam Kher 'proud' To Meet Koo App Founders; Gets 'why Should People Join?' Answer

Read: 'Hima Das My Hero': Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal Lauds Sprinter's Induction Into Assam Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.