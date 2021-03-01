Anupam Kher documents mom Dulari's reaction to a 'token of love', says 'she was delighted'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who was in Hyderabad recently to attend his book launch event took to Instagram and shared a video while surprising her mother Dulari. The staff of Taj Faluknuma, where the actor was staying, sent a gift to the actor's mother. Anupam documented the unboxing of the beautiful gift and how Dulari reacted to it.

Anupam Kher documents Dulari's reaction to a gift

The video opened with Dulari holding the gift which was a pearl bracelet. Anupam explained that she has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation from her fans all across and they feel happy watching her videos. As a small token of love and respect, the senior actor explained to his mother that the people of Taj Falaknuma had sent this beautiful gift for her and prayed for her long life.

Replying to the beautiful gift, Dulari said, "This is so beautiful, I seriously have no words to explain how much I loved their gesture of love. I just want to bless them with happiness and a long life ahead". She wore the bracelet and flaunted it in the video. Overwhelmed by the love that she received, Dulari said, "This is such a pretty one. It is looking beautiful in my arms". Anupam interrupted her and said, "People love you so much mummy around the world that wherever I go they just ask me ‘how is Dulari?’ ‘Is she fine?’".

He further said that “I have told all that Dulari ji has stopped talking about herself as she feels that she gets influenced by an evil eye easily.” To which Dulari says that she can never get influenced by an evil eye has God is with her and the love of many which will protect her always from any bad omen.

While captioning the post, Anupam mentioned that his mother was “delighted and blessed” with the thoughtful gesture of the people in Hyderabad. “Mom, bracelet and blessings. People love Dulari as they see their own mother or grandma in her. It was very kind of the staff of @tajfalaknuma, Hyderabad to send a bracelet for my mom as a token of their love. She was delighted and blessed them for their thoughtful gesture. She got excited like a child. Also, she shared a simple solution to ward off the evil eye (बुरी नज़र). She showed it off to my bhabhi @kherreema immediately. It is so easy to make parents happy!! Try it! Thank you. #DulariRocks #MonsAreTheBest #Joy #Blessings @thegurukher,” he wrote.

