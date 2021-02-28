Anupam Kher 'proud' To Meet Koo App Founders; Gets 'why Should People Join?' Answer

Twitter has been at the receiving end of flak over its policies, running into trouble with the India government recently during the farmers' protests. One of the biggest gainers of this was the similar Koo App, that is being backed for it being an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ or homegrown platform. Among the celebrity entrants on the platform was Anupam Kher, who recently met the founders in Bengaluru.

Anupam Kher meets Koo App founders

Anupam Kher called Koo App founders, Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka ‘wonderful entrepreneurs’ and their offering as an ‘amazing app’. The actor wrote that it was an example of ‘aatmanirbharta’ (self reliance).

Kher then asked one of them, Mayank, what the app was and he called it a microblogging platform, where one could express their views in Indian languages, adding that there were 10 languages on the platform.

Aprameya stated that their work on the platform had started in November 2019, and they launched it in March 2020, just before COVID-19. When asked by Kher why people should the platform, he replied that it could help one reach out to Indians who had not been able to express on the Internet and connect with them in a manner they never knew before.

"This app has just started and they might make mistakes too, but they are an Indian app, and you should all support it," Kher said in the video.

The A Wednesday star stated that he was proud of them, and highlighted the features on the Koo App like questions, audio and videos. Kher also jokingly asked the duo to say good things about him, which they oblige by calling him ‘young at heart’ and about growing up watching his films. Anupam Kher also said that he could not meet Einstein, he was happy about meeting the duo and called it ‘best feeling’.

Support for Koo App

Apart from Anupam Kher, other stars of the film industry like Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami, Ranvir Shorey and others had joined the platform. This was after numerous Union Ministers joined the platform amid the government expressing its displeasure over Twitter’s initial refusal to pull down controversial accounts related to the farmers’ protests, which they obliged to later.

