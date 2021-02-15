Anupam Kher Shares New 'Mask Or No Mask' Video, Fans Praise The Creativity

Anupam Kher is quite active on his social media, and seems to be a fan of funny videos and memes just like the rest of his fans. He often shares his thoughts in the form of videos and posts, some social messages and at times even viral videos. He recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where a man is seen instructing another man on how to wear a face mask, but the video has a twist.

Anupam Kher shares a funny video and captions it 'Mask Or No Mask'

He recently took to Instagram to share one such video where a man wears a face-like mask and confuses another man who instructs him to put the mask on his nose. Later, the man shows that it is a face mask and the other man praises his creative mask. Anupam Kher shared the post and captioned it by saying " à¤•à¥à¤› à¤­à¥€ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤¸à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ #SoundOnPLease #MaskOrNoMask". Anupam Kher's videos on social media contain important messages but this time it is something hilarious. Many fans laughed at the viral video while one of them even praised the level of creativity. While several others agreed to Anupam Kher's caption and commented 'anything can happen'. The post has garnered more than seventy-eight thousand views and over a hundred comments. Check out some of the reactions from his fans and followers :

Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher keeps his fans updated about his life through social media. He even puts posts on topics concerning social issues. He recently shared a video in which he stood with a group of police officers of Juhu Police station. He captioned that video by saying that he feels honored to be standing with the pandemic warriors of Juhu Police station. He even praised their bravery and selfless duty in the time of the pandemic. Check out the video below:

Anupam Kher's videos are loved by his fans. The video with the Juhu police officers got more than 26,000 views and over 120 comments. Many praised the bravery of pandemic warriors and congratulated Anupam Kher on getting this opportunity.

Anupam Kher's movies

Anupam Kher is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has won two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He was last seen while playing the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in an American TV show called New Amsterdam. He was last seen in Bollywood while playing the role of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the movie Accidental Prime Minister.

Image Credits: @anupamkher Instagram

