Anupam Kher Reveals Who Is Herman Dsouza, The Person He Keeps Referring To In His Videos!

Anupam Kher posted a video on his Instagram yesterday revealing the CEO of The Anupam Kher Company, Herman Dsouza. The actor, in the video, encourages Herman Dsouza to read a road sign written in Hindi. With his poor Hindi reading skills, Herman Dsouza managed to bring a laugh out of the people around him and out of Anupam Kher’s Instagram followers.

Anupam Kher records Herman Dsouza reading Hindi

In the video recorded by the actor himself, Anupam Kher prompts Herman Dsouza to read a sign off the road on their trip to Mussorie. Struggling to read Hindi, Herman Dsouza hilariously fails on multiple occasions by mispronouncing few words. This results in Anupam Kher and other people bursting out in laughter.

In the Caption, Anupam Kher finally answers his fans’ burning questions of ‘Who is Herman Dsouza’. He informs his fans that Herman Dsouza is the CEO and Manager of The Anupam Kher Company. He asked Herman to read signs written in Hindi and for every mistake, Herman would have to pay 100rs as a fine. Quite amusingly, Anupam Kher revealed that Herman Dsouza lost quite a lot of money.

Anupam Kher’s Instagram followers react to the video

Pic Credit: Anupam Kher Instagram.

Anupam Kher told his fans in the caption that he appreciated Herman Dsouza trying to read Hindi and rated him 5 out of 10 for his efforts. He, then, went on to ask his fans what score they would give his CEO for attempting to read Hindi. Quite a lot of people found the videos hilarious and reacted with laughing emojis. A few came in to support Herman Dsouza and wrote that it is difficult for some to read Hindi even though they can speak Hindi. Anupam Kher's Instagram was later filled with laughter and support for the CEO.

‘Who is Herman Dsouza’

Pic Credit: Herman Dsouza Linkedin.

Fans had been burning with curiosity with questions like ‘Who is Herman Dsouza’. Being aware of this fact, Anupam Kher finally revealed the identity of this person with two humorous videos. Herman Dsouza is the CEO and Manager at The Anupam Kher Company who has been working there for the past 12 years. Herman Dsouza and Anupam Kher appear to have an amicable relationship as revealed in the video.

