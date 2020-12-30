Anupam Kher Honoured With Outstanding Achievement Award For Contribution To Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared his happiness with fans after being honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award by Bollywood Festival Norway. The actor has had been conferred with the award for his contribution to Indian and world cinema. The actor took to Twitter and shared the trophy along with the certificate that was presented to him.

Anupam Kher conferred with Outstanding Achievement Award

The award was presented by Ragnhild Bergheim, Mayor of Lorenskog, and Nasrullah Qureshi, festival director. The actor, who was not available to receive the award, expressed his hope to receive it next time in person. While captioning the post, the Naam Shabana actor wrote, “Thank you #BollywoodFestivalNorway for honoring me with the #OutstandingAchievementAward for my contribution to Indian and World Cinema. I feel humbled. Hopefully next time I will take the award in person. Keep up the great work. Jai Ho!!”

Read: Anupam Kher's Podcast Reveals His Worst Date Where "tables Were Turned" Literally; Listen

Read: Anupam Kher Shares His First Ever Podcast, Says 'I Share My Stories Of Hope & Compassion'

Thank you #BollywoodFestivalNorway for honouring me with the #OutstandingAchievementAward for my contribution to Indian and World Cinema. I feel humbled. Hopefully next time I will take the award in person. Keep up the great work. Jai Ho!! 🇮🇳🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Ql81UsomXC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 30, 2020



The versatile actor who is quite active on social media has been garnering much attention from his fans after he released his third book ‘Your Best Day is Today’. The actor was in Mussorie last week to promote his book where he met famous book author Ruskin Bond. Other than Ruskin, the actor also had a fan moment after he gifted a signed copy of his book to legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. The actor had shared a video on Twitter where he described his fan moment with him.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has also launched his own podcast series Anupam Cares where he has tried to share the stories that have meant the world to him. The actor through the podcast series has been vocal about stories of his life including his struggle with depression and insomnia during the early career days. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is currently shooting for his film The Kashmir Files. He will also be seen in the film The Last Show opposite Satish Kaushik..

There is and there will never be somebody like #MithunDa. My fan moment with him. Look at my face while he generously says some nice things about me and my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Jai Ho! 🙏😍🌺🤓 #FanMoment @hayhouseindia #Friends pic.twitter.com/PgiDoMfqsG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 25, 2020

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Serene Beauty Of Mussorie In Recent Pictures

Read: Anupam Kher Shares 'fan Moment' With Mithun Chakraborty, Posts Video While Gifting Book

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.