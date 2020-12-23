Anupam Kher Shares His First Ever Podcast, Says 'I Share My Stories Of Hope & Compassion'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s positivity towards life has always inspired his fans. The actor leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his new ventures and one such is his podcast series Anupam Cares. Talking about his podcast 'Anupam Cares', the actor shared a video on Twitter and said that in the series, he has tried to share the stories that have meant the world to him. The actor further shared that his podcast reflects stories about his life including his struggle with depression and insomnia.

In the video shared by the actor, he shared stories that have taught him great lessons in life. He started the video and said, "Hello friends, I wanted to talk to you about something special to me, that I hope it becomes special to you too - about my podcast 'Anupam Cares'. In it, I am sharing stories with you that have meant the world to me."

My first ever Podcast! Thanks to @iheartpodcasts !! Here I share my stories of hope & compassion. Also inspirational stories of inspiration from people all over the world! Please listen. You will certainly have a smile in your heart! 😍🤓😍 @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/MWcoObjJVh — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 22, 2020

Further, elaborating upon the lessons and stories that life taught him, Anupam said, “Stories that have valuable lessons, stories from my own life, I will tell you about the important lessons my father taught me about failure and about more serious challenges and the people who taught me how to get through them.

Talking about the time when his face became paralyzed before the shoot of a major film, the actor said,

"I will also talk about the time when my face became paralyzed just before the shoot of a big film, my struggle with depression, insomnia. We will also learn about everyday heroes, helpers who are making the paths of the world better for everyone." While captioning the post, the senior actor wrote, "My first ever Podcast! Thanks to @iheartpodcasts!! Here I share my stories of hope & compassion. Also inspirational stories of inspiration from people all over the world! Please listen. You will certainly have a smile in your heart."

