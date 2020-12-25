Anupam Kher Shares 'fan Moment' With Mithun Chakraborty, Posts Video While Gifting Book

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who recently launched his third book Your Best Day is Today took to Twitter and shared a video with legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty. In the video, the Disco Dancer actor can be seen holding Anupam’s book while praising his way of penning down his thoughts and compiling them into a book. The actor held the book in his hand and praised Anupam for his “sense of humor” and correct comic timing while thanking him for presenting his thoughts in the form of a book.

Anupam Kher's fan moment with Mithun Chakraborty

The video opens with Mithun praising the actor and said, “My best friend, one of the most versatile actor Anupam Kher gave me this book. He has such a great sense of humor and there is nothing left to describe him as everything will be too short to describe this great actor. He is just out of this world.” Anupam interrupts the actor and jokingly remarks that he has written the book in English which nobody could have accepted. After hearing this, Mithun was quick enough to say, “If you are writing this book in English then I will try to understand this in Bengali,” and the two start laughing. While concluding the video, Mithun said, “He is one of my best friends and I am telling you this book is going to be fantastic. The best part about him is that whenever I sit with him, how time passes is still a mystery for me.”

There is and there will never be somebody like #MithunDa. My fan moment with him. Look at my face while he generously says some nice things about me and my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Jai Ho! 🙏😍🌺🤓 #FanMoment @hayhouseindia #Friends pic.twitter.com/PgiDoMfqsG — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 25, 2020

At last, Anupam praises Mithun for his iconic roles and said, “I have worked with dada in so many films and with my experience, I can say he is the most amazing person, learned person and after meeting him I feel today is my best day.” While captioning the post, the Baby actor wrote, “There is and there will never be somebody like #MithunDa. My fan moment with him. Look at my face while he generously says some nice things about me and my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Jai Ho! “

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has also launched his own podcast series Anupam Cares where he has tried to share the stories that have meant the world to him. The actor through the podcast series has been vocal about stories of his life including his struggle with depression and insomnia during the early career days.

