Anupam Kher Shares Serene Beauty Of Mussorie In Recent Pictures

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share pictures of him in Landour, Mussorie. In the images that can be found below, one can see that the actor is taking in the simplistic and elegant scenery of the city that resides up north. The carousel of images features Anupam Kher in various parts of the city. Through the post, he can be seen sharing an insight into what would make a healthy and happy life.

Here's a look at Anupam Kher's photos from Landour, Mussorie:

It appears as if the actor is travelling all over the northern section of India as a part of his 'Gratitude drive'. Anupam Kher's photos indicate that he has been doing the drive in question in order to personally thank the frontline workers for their efforts in the time of a global pandemic. In addition to expressing his gratitude during the same, it appears as if he is also using the drive in question to promote his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today. Recently, Kher also shared a copy of the book with legendary children's author, Ruskin Bond.

The image of Anupam Kher and Ruskin Bond

Anupam Kher's Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at around 4 million followers. Since the inception of his Instagram profile, the actor and his team have posted over 3,100 media artefacts. The number of posts on the Hotel Mumbai actor's Instagram handle seems to indicate that he and his social media team like to keep the fans and followers of the actor updated through regular posts. Anupam Kher is also the founder of which has now become one of the most well known acting institutes in India, which is called 'Actor Prepares'. On the work front, the actor is also busy working on his yet-to-be-titled 518th project.

