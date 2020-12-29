Anupam Kher's Podcast Reveals His Worst Date Where "tables Were Turned" Literally; Listen

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher recently shared the trailer of Episode 16 from his podcast called Anupam Cares. The actor talked about the worst date he had ever been to, and the experience was so horrid that he had to visit an ashram to recover from it. Check out Anupam Kher's videos on his podcast episode.

Anupam Kher's podcast updates

Anupam Kher reminisced about the time when he had his worst date ever. He mentions that the experience made him so bitter towards what love and relationships that he wanted to become a monk. He shared a clip on Twitter captioning it as "Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover." In the audio clip he said "The whole time we had been there, I hadn’t wanted to make a scene. And now, here I was, sweet corn chicken soup in my lap, gravy dribbling down my shirt, Hakka noodles dangling from my head.” The actor has been vocal about the stories of his life through the podcast series, where he has already talked about his struggle with depression and insomnia during his early career days

Trailer of my #Podcast! This is the story of my worst date…I had to go to an ashram to recover. I’ll also introduce you to a famous parachutist who decided to create some magic in the center of the world.❣😍 #AnupamCares @iheartpodcast @mhattikudur@morgan_lavoie@jwellest pic.twitter.com/XAVOw5aJWo — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 28, 2020

In the audio clip, he could also be heard questioning about love after this bitter incident happened with him. In the same episode of his podcast that was aired yesterday, he also introduced a famous parachutist. Till now, he has released 17 episodes from his podcast, where each episode are of 15-20 minutes.

Anupam Kher is known for his work in hundreds of films. However he was recently seen in 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baby, to name a few. The actor has appeared in many Hollywood productions as well. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8. Currently, Anupam is working on his next film with Vivek Agnihotri titled The Kashmir Files. The movie is about the story of Kashmiri Pandits. The actor has recently released a book on December 5 as well. Anupam Kher's book is titled Your Best Day is Today.

