Hilarious Hairdo Reveal From 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos' Becomes Internet Sensation

A recent clip from Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos has become an internet sensation as the video is a truly upsetting yet hilarious hairdo reveal of three children. In the video, one can see a mother showing off her kids' new haircuts which were given to them by each other. The video is a part of Nick Cannon's 'holiday party of the year' and features Cannon showing of the year's funniest viral video's, which include adorable pets, or mischievous kids like the one in the clip.

The video of the kid's haircut is hilariously bad and the poor mother is seen half laughing and half crying while showing the new look of her kids. While watching the video Cannon is joined by Kelly Osbourne, Jeannie Mai, and J.B. Smoove to help him introduce, comment on and judge a number of viral videos. According to international media reports, throughout the show, Cannon and his panel pick their favourite videos in various categories like kids and pets. At the end of the show, the judges declare Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Video of 2019.

READ: Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

READ: Eminem's 17-year-long Feud Reignites With Nick Cannon And Surg Knight's Diss Track

Eminem's 17-yr-long feud reignites with Cannon

While Cannon's new show is a hit, he also had a standing feud with rapper Eminem because of which both the stars have been challenging each other to go head to head in a battle on Cannon's another TV show Wild 'n Out. Nick Cannon once again put out his rage against rapper Eminem in his latest track titled 'Pray for Him'. Nick not only dissed Slim Shady but the lyrics of the song also have verses about Eminem’s daughter Hailie. The track, according to its verses, is another diss track for Eminem. More than just dissing Eminem, the track features Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers. Hailie, who prefers staying out of the limelight, is Eminem’s daughter from his marriage with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott. The lyrics of this diss track are, “We gon’ pray for him (Uh), and move Hailie out the way when we spray cans/ We don’t shoot kids and women (Nah), we shootin’ amen (Amen)”.

READ: Eminem Responds To Nick Cannon's Diss Track, Demands Apology

READ: Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To Go Head To Head In A Battle