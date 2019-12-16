Viral Video Of 'Chacha Jaan' Dancing Leaves Netizens Saying "Chha Gae..." Watch Here

One is getting busier and busier by the day, burdened with work and life. In the midst of it all, this viral video of an elderly man dancing is a reminder for many, of enjoying life and taking each moment as it comes. Harsh Goenka has recently taken to his Twitter handle to share a viral video of this man enthusiastically dancing even at such an old age.

The viral video shared by Harsh Goenka showed this elderly man dancing to the song, Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi from Raj Kapoor and Nargis’ 1951 film, Awaara. The nearly two-minute clip has gone viral with 19.3K views till now after Harsh Goenka shared it on Friday. Harsh Goenka had lovingly addressed the old man as “Chacha Jaan” and captioned this viral video, “You don't stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing. Look at Chacha Jaan”.

Watch the viral video of Chacha Jaan here:

You don't stop dancing because you grow old, you grow old because you stop dancing. Look at chacha jaan! pic.twitter.com/DkDkyxEZFG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 13, 2019

Chacha Jaan danced away at what seemed to be a family function without any qualms. He was being cheered on in the viral video by other guests and some were even shooting a video of it. Even Twitteratis seemed to have been impressed by the infectious energy of Chacha Jaan.

Twitter reactions to Chacha Jaan's viral video:

Keep the child in you alive and kicking pic.twitter.com/LV96o9Ttln — RK (@RK_Insight) December 13, 2019

Also Read: Twitter Strikes Again With A Viral Video Of 'fake Dinosaur' Chasing People

Such a rockstar !!!! — Maj Divya (@ThinkDivya) December 13, 2019

Also Read: Karnataka Forest Official Says Lion In Viral Video Was Provoked

Chachajaan Rocks👍👍🎉🎊 — mahua dey (@mahuadey20) December 13, 2019

Also Read: Black Bear Sneaks Up Behind Woman In Zoo, Strokes Her Hair In Viral Video

Bhai amazing this chacha jaan rocks better than your Twitt's. Too gooood — Anup Poddar (@stewmdrg_anup) December 13, 2019

Also Read: WATCH: Viral Video Of Trudeau, Johnson And Macron 'mocking' Trump At NATO Event

Amazing share Sir. This is must share video with all senior citizens at home and neighborhood. Let hope and happiness replace brooding and boredom. — Saurav R Mohanty (@SauravCDS) December 15, 2019

Also Read: Gary Sheffield Smashes Consecutive Home Runs While Smoking Cigar In Viral Video

Lovely dance...chha gaye ...love the energy — zaki (@zakijammi3) December 15, 2019

Also Read: WATCH: Chimpanzee Washes Clothes In A Viral Video, Internet Left Delighted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.