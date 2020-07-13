Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari Shifted To Isolation Unit, Actor Thanks Fans For Prayers

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who informed fans about his mother's health after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 on July 12, recently shared a video to thank all his fans and well-wishers. In the video, Anupam informed his followers that while his mother has been shifted to the isolation unit at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, his brother, and his family are all in quarantine at home. He also thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers that worked as healing for him,

Anupam Kher thanks fans for their wishes

Anupam thanked his fans on Twitter where he also mentioned that while the entire situation after his family was diagnosed with the deadly virus, it made him nervous. That’s when Anupam wrote the wishes of his fans and followers helped him to cope up with the fear and left him with positive energy. Apart from this, Anupam also asked his fans to abide by the guidelines and norms set by the government. He said, “words like social distancing and stay safe are not just merely an expression, it is a reality. And it is very important to take these words seriously. Its been almost four months and people have started taking things casually by calling it the “new normal” but then that is not the case now. People seem to enjoy that they are talking to each other while wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. But sorry to say, I don’t think so it is going to work like that. This virus is serious.”

Read: Anupam Kher's Mother Dulari & Three Kin test Covid Positive; veteran Actor Tests Negative

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID; Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher Wish Speedy Recovery

Earlier, on July 12, legendary actor shared the medical condition with his fans that his mother Dulari has been tested positive for COVID. However, he has added that her symptoms are mild and that she has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Anupam Kher's brother Raju Kher, along with his wife and daughter, has also tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Anupam Kher has been tested negative and has duly notified BMC of the same. The actor had been under self-isolation at his own house in Juhu after he returned from the US early in March when the lockdown was imposed. In the Unlock phase of the lockdown, Anupam had often shared social media updates from his brother's house.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Throwback Picture From School Days, Asks Fans To Spot Him

Read: 'Salute': Anupam Kher Shares 'Hum Kalakaar Hain' As A Tribute To Every Artist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.