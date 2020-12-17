Anupam Kher Interacts With Eatery Owner In Mussorie, Calls His Simplicity 'inspirational'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been promoting his newly launched book Your Best Day is Today in full swing. The actor who recently jetted off to Mussorie has been lately enjoying the beautiful weather while interacting with the localities. Recently, the actor shared a video on Twitter where he can be seen interacting with Semwal Dabha who runs a small eating place on Kempty Falls road in Mussorie. While interacting with the vendor, Anupam sympathized with him while talking about the ongoing pandem9ic and how it has badly affected the sales of the shop.

Anupam Kher's visit to Mussorie

The video started with Anupam asking the 69-year-old vendor about the time since he has been putting up the stall to which he replied, “It’s been 30 years since I have been putting this stall in Mussorie. Earlier, my father used to run this shop, and now after him, it's me who looks after it, “ Further Anupam asked him about the daily sales to which he replied, “Not that good but yes I get as much is required for a living and raise a family.” The actor further spoke about his play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai which believed in spreading positivity to people by instilling the spirit of hope in them that they can conquer anything in the world to achieve their goals. Anupam at the end concludes the video by showing the shop and said, “ I am sure you will soar heights and many more people would drop by to your shop to purchase things.”

While captioning the post, Anupam wrote, “Semwal Dabha. Met #SemwalJi who runs a small eating place on #Mussoorie #KemptyFalls road for the last 30years. His simplicity is infectious and inspirational. He actually believes in the philosophy of my book #YourBestDayIsToday. So happy and inspired to meet him. Go and visit him!!”

Earlier, on his visit to Dehradun Anupam promoted his newly launched third book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' at Natraj Publishers. During his visit to the publishing house, the actor interacted with people and also spoke about the 'COVID-19 pandemic that has caught humankind like ‘a deer in the headlights. News Agency ANI reported that during his interaction with the media, the Saraansh star talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected people around the world. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is considered as the most crucial global health calamity of the twenty-first century. It caught humankind like a deer in the headlights. All across the globe, people were unprepared to face this disease head-on.”

