Anupam Kher, 'his Plane And The Plane's Shadow Land' At Same Time In Dehradun; View Post

Anupam Kher took to Instagram in order to announce that the veteran actor has reached Dehradun with his latest Instagram post. In the short video that can be found below, one can see that Anupam Kher has captured the shadow of his plane, that is falling on the Uttarakhand-based city's green landscape. The actor coupled up the post with a hilarious caption. The post that communicates the landing of Anupam Kher in Dehradun can be found below.

Check out Anupam Kher's Instagram post-

The reason why Kher has landed in Dehradun is still unclear. But, one can perhaps assume that his arrival in the city might have something to do with his upcoming project, which will be his 518th presentation to date. Additionally, his traveling to other cities could be a part of his gratitude drive, in which he is personally meeting the frontline workers and thanking them for their efforts in the times of a global crisis while gifting them a copy of his newest book, "Your Best Day Is Today".

Here is a post from the same

On my gratitude drive it was humbling to meet the doctors and mostly nurses and say my hand folded #ThankYou to them for their selfless services towards humanity. Also presented them my book #YourBestDayIsToday. 🙏😍🌺 #CovidWarriors #Nurses #Doctors #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/T9NKXUpIG0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 14, 2020

The above video can also be found on Anupam Kher's Instagram. On Instagram, many of Anupam Kher's videos intend on providing humor, entertainment, and education to fans and followers alike. Every now and then, the actor would make jokes at his own expense in order to bring some levity. A majority of Anupam Kher's post have also something to do with his eponymous acting school, named Actor Prepares.

Anupam Kher's movies:

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni:The Untold Story and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham and the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

