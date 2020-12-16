Anupam Kher Shows 'low Budget Harry Potter', Fans Say 'Hogwarts Will Shut Down Seeing Him'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is known for his comic timings and sense of humour. Recently, he created a video of a guy riding a scooter with a broom, calling him 'an Indian low budget Harry Potter.' The star made a slow-motion clip of the boy, who is on the vehicle beside his car. Check out the video here:

Anupam Kher shares Indian low budget Harry Potter

Anupam Kher recently travelled to Dehradun and Mussoorie for his book launch. Commuting through the city in his car, the actor created a video from his cell phone featuring a young lad riding a scooter with a broom. The star found the similarity of the boy, with Harry Potter. Moreover, Kher called him 'Indian Low Budget Harry Potter'. Meanwhile, the video ended before he could turn around to look at the star.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, the actor wrote, “Indian Low Budget Harry Potter” and dropped laughter and a nerd emoticon. Check out his recent post on the video-sharing platform below:

Responses to Anupam Kher’s Instagram video

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Anupam Kher garnered more than 9100 likes, 90,000 views, and over 180 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities wrote their response to the clip. Among them, star Shruti Panwar penned ‘ye hai Doon ka Kamaal’ with pride. On the other hand, many people dropped a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, laughter faces. Here are some of the hilarious responses to Anupam Kher’s Instagram video that you must check out right away:

