Tina Ambani praises Anupam Kher's 'wonderful words' at KADH, says 'They mean a lot'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently paid his visit to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital to thank all the doctors and nurses for their selfless services towards humanity during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor who received appreciation from fans was also praised by Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani. Tina took to Twitter and thanked the senior actor for his wise and beautiful words of encouragement for the medical staff at the hospital. She even mentioned that these words of encouragement help the frontline warriors to perform better.

Tina Ambani praises Anupam Kher

While sharing the post, Tina wrote, “Thank you Anupam Kher for your wonderful words and the captures at KDAH. They mean a lot to Team Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and the countless healthcare teams around the country and the world who are battling on the frontline!” Apart from hailing the COVID warriors, the actor even presented his third book ‘Your Best Day is Today’ to the medical staff while spreading positivity.

Thank you @AnupamPKher for your wonderful words and the captures at KDAH. They mean a lot to Team @KDAHMumbai -- and the countless healthcare teams around the country and the world who are battling on the frontline!@reliancehosp https://t.co/dlY5tsjbiR — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) December 14, 2020

The actor showed his gratitude to the COVID warriors and wrote, “On my gratitude drive it was humbling to meet the doctors and most nurses and say ‘#ThankYou’ to them for their selfless services towards humanity. Also presented them my book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’, ‘#CovidWarriors’, ‘#Nurses’, ‘#Doctors’, ‘#Gratitude’”. This is not the first time that the actor and a politician has shown his gratitude towards the COVID Warriors. On October 20, 2020, he took to his Twitter account and shared several pictures of himself with BMC staff. He wrote, “Thank you the doctors, medical staff, and the workers of @mybmc for your selfless services to the city of Mumbai. Thank you also for visiting my place this morning for your awareness drive”. The picture sees Anupam with the BMC workers posing with a placard that had several precautionary measures against Covid-19 written on it. Anupam wore a stole around his face while holding a placard which read, “No Mask No Entry’.

