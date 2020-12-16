Anupam Kher Launches His Book At Dehradun Bookstore, Feels ‘privileged & Honour'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher jetted off to Dehradun on December 15 to promote his newly launched third book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' at Natraj Publishers. During his visit to the publishing house, the actor interacted with people and also spoke about the 'COVID-19 pandemic that has caught humankind like ‘a deer in the headlights.'

Anupam Kher launches book in Dehradun

News Agency ANI reported that during his interaction with the media, the Saraansh star talked about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected people around the world. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is considered as the most crucial global health calamity of the twenty-first century. It caught humankind like a deer in the headlights. All across the globe, people were unprepared to face this disease head-on.”

Reflecting his thoughts about how the infection gave birth to the political and socio-economic crisis all around the world, Anupam said, "Apart from enduring the impact of the socio-economic and political crisis, we had to deal with the consequences of staying inside our homes without knowing what the future held for us. The severity of this disease forced us all to become homebodies.”

At the event, the 65-year-old star remembered some interesting anecdotes from his childhood with everyone present at the event. Kher's energetic persona and his jolly nature-filled everyone with a sense of spontaneity that had been lost in the last few months of the current crisis

Apart from sharing his views, the actor even posted pictures from his interactive session on Instagram. He shared pictures with the owner of Natraj Publishers Upendra Arora who has been running the bookstore for ages. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “It was my privilege and an honour to physically launch my book #YourBestDayIsToday at the 52-year-old bookshop #NatrajPublishers in Dehradun. My easiest Choice for the chief guest was the gentleman who has been running this treasure bookstore #UpendraArora Ji. You have to be from a small town hill station to understand the joys of a bookstore like this. I can smell the books here.”

