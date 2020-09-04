Anupam Kher Pens Down Thoughtful Quote, Fans Commend His Wise Words

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle to share a wise thought. He posted a picture of him standing and posing for the camera. Anupam wrote, "The creative adult is the child who survived". Take a look at Anupam Kher's post here.

Anupam Kher's thoughtful quote

In this Instagram post, the A Wednesday actor shared two pictures of him. Here, the actor posed wearing a black shirt. The simple casual shirt was clubbed with denim jeans. He also paired the shirt and jeans duo with a brown belt. It seems like the actor posed in his room full of books.

Fan reactions

Several fans and followers have reacted to Anupam's Instagram photos. They praised him for his work and social media skills. One of the users wrote, "I just love u onscreen and offscreen..your kind of people made once in a decade...good human from inside and good presenter from outside...perfect blend..u r made for acting only...keep entertain us with ur comedy like KKHT..", while another commented, "Looking good. Keep up the good work and take care of your health. U really enjoy ur home videos. â¤ï¸". A fan adored Anupam Kher and said, "Sir you are great and you always admire us". Check out some more comments below.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher Instagram Comment Section

Recently, the veteran actor, along with Satish Kaushik announced an upcoming collaboration for a movie titled The Last Show for a special cause. The film will deliver a strong message that the cinema will go on to live and entertain the masses for ages to come. The Last Show will be directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

On August 3, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post announcing the news. He shared a picture, wherein he posed with Satish Kaushik, Vivek, and Rumi Jaffery. He also penned a beautiful note for the industry. He wrote, "We friends four friends @satishkaushik2178 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri and I are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! The film is about friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin principle shooting mid-Sept. Pls bless us! ðŸ™". Take a look.

