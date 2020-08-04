Anupam Kher Proud Of His Nephew For Taking Care Of Family During COVID-19 Battle, See Post

Anupam Kher’s family members were tested COVID-19 positive last month. It included his brother Raju, mother Dulari, sister-in-law Rima and niece Vrinda. As they are currently healthy, the actor thanked his nephew, Pranit, for taking care of them while they were battling coronavirus. Read to know more.

Anupam Kher thanks nephew for taking care of the family during COVID-19 battle

Anupam Kher is among the most active celebrities on Instagram and has more than 3.5 million followers on the social media platform. He took to his Instagram handle to thank his nephew, Pranit, for looking after the family members who were tested positive for coronavirus on July 11, 2020. The actor shared a couple of pictures and one has his brother Raju, Dulari, Rima and Vrinda. The second photo has all four members along with Pranit Kher who is standing in the middle.

Anupam Kher penned down a long note expressing how proud he is of his nephew. His caption read, “Four of my immediate family members were declared corona + on 11th July. Mom #Dulari, brother #Raju, sister-in-law #Reema and my niece #Vrinda. They had amazing team of doctors and medical staff who took great care them. And also the wishes of so many people helped. But the one person who looked after them like a dedicated soldier was my nephew #Pranit. He became from a young boy to a young man in this period. I am so so proud of him. Love and care makes so much of difference. Thank you to all once again. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ #LockdownLesson” (sic). Check out his post below.

Soon after Anupam Kher uploaded the post, fans wished better health to his family. Some left heart eyes and red heart emoticons, while others mentioned that they are “glad” his family members are fine now. Many users also praised Pranit Kher for coming forward and looking out for his family in their battle against the noble virus. Check out a few reactions.

On July 12, 2020, Anupam Kher informed that his family members were tested positive for COVID-19, while the actor was tested negative. His mother was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The actor revealed that all are currently fine and healthy.

