Anupam Kher Coming With Stories, Says 'wait For Details' As He Shares Pic From Studio

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is always seen expanding his horizon of acting with his exemplary work is all set to try his hands at storytelling. The actor recently piqued the curiosity of his fans by sharing pictures from his storytelling sessions. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting in a recording studio with headphones and microphones and it looks like the actor is all set to venture into the field of narrating stories in his iconic way. Apart from sharing the news, the actor even informed his fans that he is all set to enthrall all with his stores soon.

Anupam Kher to start storytelling

In the pictures, apart from the studio set up, the Baby actor can be seen rehearsing with a book before actually starting with the entire storytelling process. Anupam started the caption with a quote by Robert McKee which read, "Storytelling is the most powerful way to put ideas into the world today." So this time, Anupam who is fond of narrating his own stories, further wrote that he is soon to come up with his own stories. The actor did not further wish on elaborating upon the upcoming project and thus, concluded it by writing, “Wait for the details.

The post left his fans wearing on their thinking caps and asked Anupam to reveal more details about the upcoming project. One of the users wrote, “Speechless sir.” Another wrote, “U r Rockstar and my ideal.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Handsome.. wishing you good health and happiness.” Another user who was flawed by the acting skills of the actor expressed her excitement for the project and wrote, “Wait is on sir.”



Anupam Kher was always passionate about storytelling so much so that he started his own website when he completed 39 years in the film industry. The veteran shared the news on social media, calling the website his "dream project". Anupam released his own autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website which was narrated and enacted by him only. The play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and offers a glance at Anupam''s failures, triumphs, and life lessons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after spending 8 months in India, the actor recently jetted off to the US to commence shooting for his series New Amsterdam. Apart from this, Anupam also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film The Last Show which also features his best friend and veteran actor Satish Kaushik.

