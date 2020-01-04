Anupam Kher Joins TikTok, Shares News With Song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher announced his arrival on TikTok through Twitter on January 3 by singing 'Tune maari entriyaan' from movie Gunday. Kher not only amused his followers with his creativity but also asked them to follow him on the new social media platform meant for video-sharing. TikTok is the latest addition for the 64-year-old actor who has been proactively sharing his opinions on various issues.

Keeping the spirit of reinventing myself alive I have finally decided to be on #tiktok. Here is my first video. As yet I have no clue what should I post on this platform. May be your suggestions will help. Do follow me on @Anupampkher. Jai Ho.🤓😍😎 @tiktok pic.twitter.com/4MiJbxIHqN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 3, 2020

Netizens welcome Kher

Kher's announcement was well-received among his followers who are 'happy to follow' him on any social media platform. One of the internet users also called the actor 'funny' and confessed how his posts always 'brightens up' her day. Others also gave their suggestions to Kher as he mentioned being clueless regarding 'what kind of posts' should he share on TikTok, and said 'anything that makes you happy'. One of the netizens also called Kher an 'inspiration' for his positive outlook in life irrespective of his age.

I am happy to hear that you are in this video. Thanks for sharing it with us today. We appreciate it. Answer to your question of "what could you post on this platform" would be something what makes you HAPPY 😁 — Reena Kumar (@ReenaKumar05) January 3, 2020

We are happy for you where ever you are .. your tweets are full of energy and positivity.. radiant and inspiring ...keep this spirit going .. God bless you always ji.. ☺️🤗🙏 — Bhads (@_bhads4life) January 3, 2020

Very gud aayiye hum follow kardenge — दीपक कुमार (@Deepak_KumarJi) January 3, 2020

Sir ji , We would always Love to see u On Silver screen only.. Not on This Fun App ... #tiktok is Not for u ... 🙏🙏 — ज़ुबां केसरी !!! (@Troll_ka_chacha) January 3, 2020

