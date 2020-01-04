The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anupam Kher Joins TikTok, Shares News With Song 'Tune Maari Entriyaan'

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher announced his arrival on TikTok through Twitter on January 3 by singing 'Tune maari entriyaan' from movie Gunday.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher announced his arrival on TikTok through Twitter on January 3 by singing 'Tune maari entriyaan' from movie Gunday. Kher not only amused his followers with his creativity but also asked them to follow him on the new social media platform meant for video-sharing. TikTok is the latest addition for the 64-year-old actor who has been proactively sharing his opinions on various issues. 

Read - Anupam Kher Shares Beautiful Poem Describing The Relationship Between 'December & January'

Netizens welcome Kher

Kher's announcement was well-received among his followers who are 'happy to follow' him on any social media platform. One of the internet users also called the actor 'funny' and confessed how his posts always 'brightens up' her day. Others also gave their suggestions to Kher as he mentioned being clueless regarding 'what kind of posts' should he share on TikTok, and said 'anything that makes you happy'. One of the netizens also called Kher an 'inspiration' for his positive outlook in life irrespective of his age. 

Read -  Anupam Kher Uses 'Pride And Prejudice' Quote To Express Solidarity With PM Modi

Read - CAA: Anupam Kher Posts Video Appealing Students, Says 'protecting India Is Your Duty'

Read - Anupam Kher Wishes For Long Life And A 'suhana Safar' For Bollywood Legend Dilip Kumar

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ADNAN SHOCKED WITH MJ'S TWEET
IRFAN PATHAN BIDS ADIEU TO CRICKET
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
IRFAN PATHAN RETIRES