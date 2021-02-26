Anupam Kher 'lands In Hyderabad' For Book Launch, Shares Video Clip Of Plane Landing

Anupam Kher landed in Hyderabad on February 26 for the launch of his third book. Anupam Kher’s book Your Best Day Is Today documents the actor’s journey and experience during the lockdown and strives to spread a message of positivity among its readers. The veteran actor has steadily been promoting his book and his latest destination was Hyderabad. As he landed in Hyderabad, he shared a clip on his Instagram page that showed the plane make its descent. In his caption, he wrote, “Landed in Hyderabad for my book launch #YourBestDayIsToday. 😍”.

Anupam Kher's book launch in Hyderabad

The clip, on Anupam Kher’s Instagram, is one that has been taken from the inside of a plane window. The first thing that can be seen in the clip is the aerial view of Hyderabad as the plane begins its descent. The descent is then captured till the plane hits the ground with a slight jerk that is picked up by the camera. Kher has also captured the plane making its rounds on the runway, taking in the beauty of nature that surrounds the open plains of the runway. The video stops as the plane makes a stop. The loud sound of the engines of the plane has been captured in the video as well.

According to Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher had no plans of writing a book during the lockdown. He had thought that there would be a space of a few years between his last published book and the next one. But he thought that by penning down his experience during the lockdown, he could help people come to terms with their own experience. He said that he felt his book would resonate with people and they would connect with him.

He said that the main purpose behind him writing the book was to spread positivity and help people find the silver lining in this difficult situation, the article read. Anupam Kher thought himself to be an optimist and he wanted to spread some optimism to people around him. He said that his mother and sister had tested positive for COVID and he had first hand suffered the impact of the virus but he had managed to keep his optimism in the dark times and wanted to inspire people to do the same.

