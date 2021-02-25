Anupam Kher Recites A Few Lines From One Of Gulzar's Poem, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Actor Anupam Kher not only shares pictures on Instagram but keeps his fans updated as well as entertained with his podcasts, poems, anecdotes, and short stories. Kher took to the social media site recently and shared a video himself reciting a few lines from a popular poem. The poem titled Aahista Chal Zindagi has been penned by ace lyricist and writer Gulzar.

Anupam Kher's video

Hotel Mumbai actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram recently and shared a few of his favourite lines from a poem written by the legendary writer Gulzar. The title of the poem was Aahista Chal Zindagi and Kher's caption read, "I love these lines. Hope you like them too!! à¤†à¤¹à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤šà¤² à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€..... ðŸ˜ðŸŒº #Life #Memories @thegurukher." The actor could be seen sitting in his vanity van while reciting the poem and donned a plain white shirt.

Anupam Kher has close to 4.1 million followers on the social networking site and his latest video garnered around 17k views within an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the actor commented with heart and heart-eyed emojis while others stated how well-written the lines were. One follower wrote, "superb sir", while another commented saying, "beautiful lines'.

A peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

The Accidental Prime Minister actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming short movie titled Happy Birthday. He took to Instagram to inform his fans and followers about the same as well. Anupam shared a video in which he can be seen cutting the cake along with co-actor Aahana Kumra and other crew members by his side. His caption read, "It is a #Wrap for our short film #HappyBirthday. Thank you cast and crew for your love, warmth, and efficiency! You made me work for 16 hours non-stop. But it was worth it!! And it was great working with talented Ms. @aahanakumra!Jai Ho! ðŸ‘ðŸ˜" Other than this short film, Anupam Kher will also be seen in The Last Show and Kashmir Files.

Anupam Kher's recent black and white shirtless picture also went viral on social media where he could be seen flaunting his biceps. In the caption, he stated how it was hard to beat a person who never gives up and asked his fans whether he was going in the right direction. Fans and followers reacted to the picture saying that he was a true inspiration to them.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher Official Instagram Account

