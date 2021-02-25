Anupam Kher Shares Pictures Of Actors As Newcomers, Asks Fans To Guess Their Names

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram to share a video along with pictures of other celebrities. In the video, the actor introduces Rajshri Productions' GuptaJi and goes on to talk about how every actor in their early days used to visit him. He then showed the wall full of pictures of actors as newcomers. The post also included Govinda's photos, Mithun Chakraborty's photos, and pictures from the early days of Anil Kapoor, Om Puri, Rani Mukherjee and many more. In the caption, he wrote, "Spot the actors! It was so amazingly nostalgic to see pictures of actors as new comers left with #GuptaJi of @rajshrifilms for roles. Gupta ji has put them on his wall in the with caption #DownMemoryLane. You may laugh at these pics but you will as well admire the journey of these actors!! Do mention the names here! ". In the comment section, his fans went on to guess the name of the celebrities. Check it out.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post

(Image credit: Anupam Kher's Instagram post)

Earlier, Anupam Kher shared pictures with director Sooraj Barjayta. In the caption, he wrote about signing up for the director's next film Oonchai. He wrote, "One of India’s finest directors, a great human being, and a friend #SoorajBarjataya narrated me the script of his next film #Oonchai. Having done around 518 films I would like to believe I have some sense about a good script. #Oonchai is certainly one of the finest film scripts I have heard in a long long time. Dear #Sooraj you are a blessing to Indian cinema. I am very excited to be part of this movie!!I It was also my pleasure to give you the copy of my book #YourBestDayIsToday. Thank you for being you! Jai Ho !!". Check out the picture.

Rajshri Productions

The production company was established in 1962 and has many movies and television shows under its banner. Some movies include Dosti (1964), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982), Saaransh (1984), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (1994), Dawat E Shaadi (2016), Hum Chaar (2019) and many more. TV shows include Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Swabhiman, Piyaa Albela and many more.

