Anupam Kher Shares A Quirky Picture With A Profound Caption, Says 'Take A Deep Breath'

Anupam Kher, in a recent post on Instagram, posed in a quirky way and thus had his followers laughing at the jovial picture. However, the actor also shared a profound quote in the caption which also gained the attention of his fans. The actor is known to post several such posts, which interesting captions. Fans have seemingly enjoyed his posts and have praised the actor for his mind-set.

Anupam Kher shares a quirky picture with a profound caption

Anupam Kher's Instagram saw a number of mixed reactions from fans. Those who saw his picture laughed at how hilarious it looked. While the others simply marvelled and left "fire" emojis for the overall post that he shared. Anupam Kher shared a monochrome picture in which he can be seen wearing a suit with a fitted shirt inside.

However, his spectacles were something that got everyone’s attention. The actor deliberately wore them upside down and thus creating a hilarious frame. He poses for the camera in this jovial manner when the picture was clicked and shared it with his followers online.

The actor looked sharp on the picture despite the quirky element added to the Instagram post. He shared the image on his timeline and added a quote along with it. Anupam Kher also tagged Rohan Shrestha for taking the picture and thus credited him for his good work.

In the caption, Anupam Kher wrote that when life is used down one must not worry. Thus the actor implied about his upside-down spectacles in the picture. He further continued the caption saying, one must take a deep breath and relax during such times. The actor then spoke about the Almighty saying that in such situations it is him who is busy making the best for one’s life.

The profound quote was loved by all who came across it on his timeline. Fans of Anupam Kher were awestruck with the quote and praised him for him amazing caption to the picture. Fans also jovially quipped at him saying “Anupam Ji ka Ulta chasma”. Thus fans had a good laugh and also appreciated the post shared by Anupam Kher on his social media account.

