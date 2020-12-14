Anupam Kher Says 'satisfied Are Those Who Have A Bald Head' In His Latest Post; See Post

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram in order to share a post meant for all the balding people out there. In the picture, the actor made a hilarious comment regarding the advantages of being bald. The picture has a quote written in Hindi and has a picture of Kher peeking out of a black curtain. In addition to that, Kher could be seen sticking his tongue out in a playful manner. The latest addition to the library of Anupam Kher's photos and videos can be found below.

Here is that image:

The image that can be found above reads "Duniya mein sabse santusht ganja aadmi hota hai, kyuki uski koi maang nahi hoti aur na koi uska baal baaka kar sakta hai". The image roughly translates to "Content are those people who have a bald scalp, as they have no maang (Which is probably a reference to the part of scalp where Indian brides apply Sindoor") and no one can do anything to them (A translation of the phrase "baal baaka karna", which means doing something ill to someone".

But, this isn't the first time when the veteran actor has capitalized on his baldness in order to make jokes about himself. Time and again, Anupam Kher's photos and videos on Instagram see him indulging in a hilarious banter with either himself or his mom. or The images that can be found below can also be cited as examples of the same.

Here are some of those photos:

Anupam Kher's movies:

The list of Anupam Kher's movies is long and vast. Some of his most recent pieces of work are 2018's Hotel Mumbai, 2019's One Day, The Accidental Prime Minister, M.S Dhoni:The Untold Story and Baby, to name a few. The actor also likes to be a part of projects that are conceived and produced in the west and has appeared in many Hollywood productions. Some of those are Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, Bride and Prejudice, Bend It Like Beckham and even the Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Silver Linings Playbook. Kher was also seen essaying an important part in Netflix's Sense8.

