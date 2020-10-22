Anupam Kher Shares Gratifying Post Thanking "all Difficult People In Life"

Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher, who is currently featuring in the American series New Amsterdam, often bombards his fans and followers with some real anecdotes from his life experiences. The actor recently took to his Instagram to share a gratifying yet perfect reply for the haters. His post even got a response from his step-son Sikander Kher as well and many other fans who completely agreed with him.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's recent post on Instagram that will surely give you a boost of positivity about being yourself and not changing for others.

Anupam Kher thanks difficult people in his life

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share his gratification for all the difficult people in his life. He wrote "I am thankful for all those difficult people in my life!! They have shown me exactly who I do not want to be!! " Take a look at his Instagram post.

Fan reactions

Anupam Kher is a veteran actor who has portrayed different roles in over 500 films. He has worked in Bollywood as well as in the Hollywood industry for many years now. Anupam Kher's Instagram is filled with inspirational captions. He often shares some fun pictures from his daily life and often talks about optimism, positivity and about the welfare of Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits too. He has an avid fan base who dote on his way of thinking and his positive messages dedicated to humanity. On his recent post, he even got a series of positive messages from his fans and followers.

Anupam Kher's Instagram posts receive a lot of love from his fans and followers. The actor is known for his iconic roles in successful films like Saaransh (1984), Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Daddy (1989), Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara (2005), Vijay (1998), Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Lust, Caution (2007), David O. Russell's Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook (2012), The Boy With The Topknot (2018), and the American TV series called New Amsterdam which is currently airing on NBC. The TV series is a medical drama.

Promo & in-story Image courtesy: Anupam Kher Instagram

