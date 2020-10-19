Anupam Kher Shares A Video Of A Bolognese Dog Smiling, Calls It Cute; Watch Video

Actor Anupam Kher is extremely active on his social media. He engages with his fans by sharing updates about his personal and professional life. Recently, he shared a video of an adorable dog smiling at the camera. Take a look at the cute video:

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram account to share a cute dog video. Anupam Kher had never shared dog videos before and after this video, it seems like the actor adores dogs. In the video, a Bolognese dog is given a cue to say cheese by showing thumbs up. It smiles as someone in the video gives it a sign to smile and laughs later. The white fluffy dog is dressed in a dark grey cover-up and is seated on an outdoor sofa. He wrote," Can there be anything cuter than this?" Here's Anupam Kher's video of a Bolognese dog:

Anupam Kher shares a dog video

Anupam Kher's Instagram fans comment on the video in numbers. They found the video adorable and some found it hilarious. An Instagram user wrote that they can't stop laughing at the video. Others have dropped the heart and kiss emoji for the cute puppy. Take a look at some of the comments on Anupam Kher's Instagram video:

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares Photographs From His Theater Days, Adds A Profound Quote

Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

Also Read | Anupam Kher Pens Tom Hiddleson's Quote On 'dream' & 'the Audience' In Recent Post; See Pic

A sneak peek into Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam Kher's Instagram is often flooded with pictures and videos of his family along with his professional work. He recently shared a video of his mother Dulari and his family. In the video, Anupam asks her about her favourite sweet and she mentions Kheer is her favourite. He later has a discussion about paying his brother's wife for making delicious food. Take a look at the video as he wrote," We are a regular mad family."

Also Read | Anupam Kher Pens Tom Hiddleson's Quote On 'dream' & 'the Audience' In Recent Post; See Pic

He also shared a few pictures from his latest photoshoots. He posted a black and white picture of himself as he sports a blazer and a turtlenecked t-shirt. He looks away from the camera in the pose. He captioned the photo as," People will stare. Make it worth their while." :) Harry Winston." He also shared a picture of his that only shows his back as he is dressed in a light blue waistcoat and a white kurta. He wrote, "I have got my own back!"

Anupam Kher on the work front

The actor has not only worked in Bollywood films but has also played various roles in Hollywood and Chinese films. He was last seen in the American series New Amsterdam as Dr Vijay Kapoor. In Bollywood, his most recent works include The Accidental Prime Minister where he played Dr Manmohan Singh and One Day: Justice Delivered where he played a retired judge. He recent wrapped the film alongside Satish Kaushik, The Last Show. The film was shot during the COVID-19 lockdown and is expected to release in 2021.

Also Read | Navratri 2020: Anupam Kher Prays For Everyone's Well-being To Commence Festive Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.