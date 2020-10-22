Anupam Kher Pens Heartfelt Note For Ashoke Pandit, Thanks Him For 'love, Warmth, And Care'

Anupam Kher recently posed with Ashoke Pandit and wrote a long and heartfelt note for the actor. Looking at the note penned along with the photo, Anupam Kher seemed quite grateful to Ashoke Pandit. The actor poured his heart out in the caption of the image and thus fans were touched by the brotherly gesture shown by Anupam Kher for a fellow actor.

Anupam Kher thanks Ashoke Pandit for amazing support shown to him

In the post, Anupam Kher can be seen stating in a semi-formal outfit beside Ashoke Pandit. He can be seen pointing at the filmmaker in the picture. The same post saw another picture of Ashoke Pandit with his mother who passed away a while ago. In the caption of the post, Anupam Kher began by thanking Ashoke Pandit for his amazing hospitality and love that he showed him for all the months they were together. He hinted that during the COVID-19 crisis the two shared several memories together due to which he is grateful.

Anupam Kher wrote that he will miss the daily calls that he received from him. He specified that Pandit would often send some amazing Kashmiri food at his place as a surprise without telling him. Anupam Kher expressed how truly surprised he was to receive some delicious meals from Pandit. Anupam Kher's note seemed a little emotional too, as he revealed that they will be shooting The Last Show together, he also revealed that the loss of Ashoke Pandit’s mom felt personal to him as well. He mentioned that all of these happenings brought them a lot closer.

Anupam Kher then said that he believes that the mother of Ashoke Pandit, is always around them. He also called her “our” mother thus extending a brotherly hug to Ashoke and his family. Upon ending the caption on a good note the actor jotted down the hashtag which implied that he will be travelling back to New York. Fans were touched by this amazing gesture shown by the actor and raised them for their incredible boding.

