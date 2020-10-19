Anupam Kher Shares 'lunchtime Random Conversation' With Mother Dulari; Watch Video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who often shares humorous videos of his mother Dulari recently treated fans with another interactive video while showcasing his mother’s love for kheer. In the video, Dulari can be seen trying her hands on Sandesh from Kolkata while expressing her love for kheer. Anupam who had visited his brother Raju’s house during lunchtime had some quirky yet funny conversations with his mother which she documented on social media.

Anupam Kher's hilarious conversation with mother Dulari

In the video, Anupam’s mother can be seen savoring the delicious Kolkata's prominent sweet Sandesh while expressing her love for her favorite dessert that is Kheer. In the clip, Anupam notoriously asks his mother about what she cooks the best to which she replied, “I have my daughter-in-law Reema cooking why do I need to cook. In today’s time cooks charge so much and if she is cooking I am happy with that.” Further, she said, “I eat all kinds of sweets and dessert but something I am fond of is kheer.” Further, in the video, Anupam includes his brother Raju and asks him about the help that he provides to his wife in the kitchen every day. Hearing the question, Raju gave a witty reply and gave his own philosophy. He said, “In these tough times, we are together and having good food, what else do we need. My wife is sufficient.” Hearing this, all bursts into laughter.

Anupam captioned the post and wrote, “Mom’s favourite sweet dish is kheer. And this she says while having the best. Rest is lunchtime random conversation about giving money to my Bhabi @kherreema. In the meantime, bro @rajukherofficial tries to come up with some philosophy of his own. We are a regular mad family.” Anupam’s son Sikandar was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Haha Dadiji ! Kya kya achcha banate ho .. har ek cheez ! How dare you ask her that haha.”

Videos with his brother Raju Kher and their mother, Dulari, are delightful ones and would often evoke smiles from fans. One of the users spoke about the resemblance of her mother with Dukari in the video and wrote, “She talks just like my nani Maa!” Another user who was happy to listen to the humorous family conversations asked the actor to upload the entire video. A third user chimed in and wrote, “She is so sweet.” Another user wrote, “She so cute. and my mom looks like her.”

