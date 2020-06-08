Anupam Kher Looks Back At 'Saaransh', Claims 'playing 65-year-old BV Pradhan Inspired Me'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has had a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry. The actor clocked in 36 years in Bollywood earlier last month and in his recent interaction with a national daily, he has credited his success in the industry to his debut film Saaransh which released in the year 1984. The thespian revealed that the film gave him an opportunity to establish himself as an actor and also provided him with means to buy a one-bedroom apartment and his first car in Mumbai.

Kher reminisced his journey in Bollywood so far and revealed that he has met many wonderful people in his journey starting with the character he played in the 1984 Mahesh Bhatt directorial. He said that playing the 65-year-old BV Pradhan in Saaransh taught him to be honest and fearless just like the character. The actor shared that playing Pradhan not only proved his mettle as an actor but also made audiences applaud his courage to take on a retired man's role at the age of 28.

In the film, he played the role of a father who hears of the untimely demise of his son settled in New York and goes through the immense struggle to retrieve his ashes from the customs office in India. Saaransh featured veteran actors Rohini Hattangadi and Soni Razdan along with Anupam Kher and was also chosen as India's official entry for the 1985 Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, but it wasn't nominated.

Anupam Kher has learnt a lot of life lessons in his 36-year-old journey which includes not taking himself seriously, he said. He shared that being hopeful is the key to enjoying every moment as there are moments when one could feel depressed. On Sunday, Kher had announced the digital premiere of his one-man play titled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website and had described it as a play based on the failures in his life.

Anupam shared a message through his social media handles where he spoke about his excitement after releasing the autobiographical play. In the video, the actor said, “It’s been 36 years in the industry and I had never imagined that a forest officer’s son would reach up to such a level. I had never thought that a boy who never got marks above 38 per cent in school would someday release a play based on his life. This means that Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (anything can happen in life). We usually tend to give up very soon or we try to capture our dreams with the hope of never fulfilling it. If you let your dreams fly in the open, then there is no end to it.”.

