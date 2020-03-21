The Debate
Anupam Kher Urges Followers To Observe 'Janta Curfew', Calls It 'life Changing Experience'

Bollywood News

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media to motivate his fans to participate in the 'life-changing' janta curfew initiative by PM Modi on March 22.

Anupam Kher

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has shared a video message for his fans wherein he can be seen urging them to observe the 'Janta Curfew' by highlighting that March 22 is a historic day for the country. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of the essential services like the law officials, medical authorities and the media in the form of symbolic gestures like clapping, praying at 5 PM in the evening.

Anupam Kher claimed that this act could be an act of purifying the world around us. He ended the video on a promising and hopeful note by reciting a couplet about a brighter tomorrow.

Have a look:

Read | Coronavirus: Anupam Kher makes a 'plea' to his followers with a video message; Watch

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke about unifying the country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic by instilling a collective sensibility for the citizens. He declared that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be implemented nationwide on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. Anupam Kher was one the first Bollywood celebrities along with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others to acknowledge his decision through his Twitter post.

Read | Anupam Kher, Ajay Devgn, Rishi Kapoor & others support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew' initiative

Take a look:

Read | Anil Kapoor sings ‘Tere ghar ke saamne’ for Anupam Kher amid social distancing; WATCH

Read | 'Setting an example': Anupam Kher all praise for Mumbai airport's Coronavirus measures

 

 

