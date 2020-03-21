Anupam Kher Urges Followers To Observe 'Janta Curfew', Calls It 'life Changing Experience'

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has shared a video message for his fans wherein he can be seen urging them to observe the 'Janta Curfew' by highlighting that March 22 is a historic day for the country. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging the efforts of the essential services like the law officials, medical authorities and the media in the form of symbolic gestures like clapping, praying at 5 PM in the evening.

Anupam Kher claimed that this act could be an act of purifying the world around us. He ended the video on a promising and hopeful note by reciting a couplet about a brighter tomorrow.

Tomorrow can symbolically be a life changing day. Not only for India but for the entire world. Lets follow #JantaCurfew sincerely & honestly. For our own safety & our planets desperate need. Lets observe this day by going inside than outside!! 🙏🇮🇳 @narendramodi #22ndmarch pic.twitter.com/DpaojfNN5Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and spoke about unifying the country amid the novel coronavirus pandemic by instilling a collective sensibility for the citizens. He declared that a ‘Janta Curfew’ will be implemented nationwide on March 22 from 7 AM to 9 PM. Anupam Kher was one the first Bollywood celebrities along with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and others to acknowledge his decision through his Twitter post.

“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।🙏🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020

