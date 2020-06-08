Anupam Kher On Being Diagnosed As Manic Depressive & Lessons Learnt Post That

Like many other celebs, Anupam Kher has been keeping in touch with his fans via social media and interviews. In a recent interview with a news portal, the veteran actor opened up about his mental health, claiming that he was "clinically diagnosed as manic depressive". Moreover, Anupam Kher also talked about the most important lesson he leant while working in the Film Industry.

Anupam Kher opens up about his mental health during his film career

Speaking to a news portal, Anupam Kher revealed that he was diagnosed as a manic depressive. He then went to a doctor, surrounded himself with medication and moved on. The veteran actor added that people who are feeling depressed have to deal with it in their own way. Anupam Kher also stated that friends and family need to spot if someone is acting in a lonely manner and the need to get them out of that zone.

Further, the actor was asked about the most important lesson he learnt throughout his career. Anupam Kher replied by saying that failure is an event and never a person. He added that people need to continue doing what they feel is right, and then after a few years, they need to reinvent themselves and keep moving on with their lives. Moreover, Anupam Kher stated that people need to keep exploring new avenues all the time and not start every day as a newcomer.

Later, Anupam Kher talked about the current COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that he never thought it would last this long. However, Anupam Kher was thankful that the lockdown made him realize that he was not as restless as he used to think before the situation began. He added that he was now a calmer person. He felt that there was much more to life and that people have come closer to their families thanks to the lockdown.

Anupam Kher streams his autobiographical play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, to give people hope

Anupam Kher recently streamed his digital play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, on his own website. In a previous interview with a portal, the actor had mentioned that this play was meant to spread hope to people during the pandemic. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, showcases Anupam Kher's many failures, and how he overcame them to become a success. The play also reveals the life lessons that the actor learnt over the course of his career.

