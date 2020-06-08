What Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Other Bollywood Celebs Were Up To This Weekend?

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, several Bollywood celebs have been quarantining at their homes. Many actors have also been giving fans an insight into their daily activities through their social media platforms. Here's how Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao, and other Bollywood celebs spent their weekend.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has been encouraging fans to stay fit, healthy, and be productive. Amid the lockdown, he has been sharing lots of workout videos and photos that have been encouraging fans to stay fit and healthy as well. However, the actor shared a video of him performing some gymnastics indoors and revealed that he is missing the outdoors. Various other celebs including Manish Malhotra and Siddharth Mahadevan have commented on his post.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's Unforgettable Small-town Boy Roles You Should Not Miss

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed the premiere date of his upcoming flick Gulabo Sitabo featuring him and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. He revealed that the Shoojit Sircar-directorial will premiere on June 12. The flick will be released on a global online platform -- Amazon Prime Video. Check out the post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana.

ALSO READ | Disha Patani's Movies With Tiger Shroff That You Must Watch

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao recently shared a video that sheds light on the plight faced by various migrant workers amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Rajkummar Rao narrated the atrocities in the video and urged fans to lend their hands to these migrant workers and encouraged them to help them. He concluded the video by asking to perform an act of kindness by preparing four rotis every single day and lending them to people who need it. Check out the post:

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Will Be Soon Seen In The Upcoming Film 'Baaghi 3'; Movie Updates

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan congratulated Baba Jackson for a unique achievement. Baba Jackson garnered huge attention for his stunning dance videos. He is known to perform the signature Michael Jackson steps with the utmost ease. Dhawan, who hosted the reality at-home show with Flipkart on Sunday, revealed the winner of the show -- it was Baba Jackson. The dancer won a whopping Rs 1 Crore as the prize money.

ALSO READ | Varun Dhawan On His Dynamic Equation With Co-star Shraddha Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has been, time and again, showing how much he loves his pet dog through his Instagram posts. The actor shared some quirky photos of him along with his pet dog and fans found the looks of the pet as well as Arjun Kapoor to be quite hilarious. He accompanied the post with a caption, ''Mad max & me !!! Max-ed out this Sunday with all the love... PS : not one decent photo was taken 🤦🏽‍♂️ (Swipe Right)''

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.