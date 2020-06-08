Kajal Aggarwal Recommends A Book For Her Fans, Know More

Kajal Aggarwal has successfully established a career in the South-Indian film industry. Later, she also made her way into Bollywood cinema. Kajal Aggarwal is currently quarantined in Mumbai with her family and is quite active on social media with millions of followers. Kajal Aggarwal is a pro in keeping her Instagram handle up to date with trendy and diverse posts and stories. Her Instagram page has a number of posts related to books that she reads, fitness, fashion, travel, beauty and many more things to look at. So, today let’s have a look at Kajal Aggarwal's favourite reads that the actor has recommended her fans on social media-

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal's IG Fitness Highlights Will Bring Back The Lost Motivation To Workout

Kajal Aggarwal’s recommendation

Kajal Aggarwal recommended her fans a book titled, ‘The Art of the Goof Life’ which is written by Rolf Dobelli. The book is about clear thinking for business and a better life. She wrote, “Thank you @coffeeinachaicup for gifting me this book randomly in a coffee shop! Thoroughly enjoyed reading it.”. Have a look at this book post here from her Instagram highlights.

Kajal Aggarwal also added this book to her Instagram highlights in the title of the favourite read. The book named is “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” and the author of the book is Christy Lefteri. She wrote under that book that she can’t wait to read this book.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal's Photoshoots Show That She Is A Natural When It Comes To Posing

Kajal Aggarwal also suggested a book for Mumbaikars to enjoy the Bombay weather. The book is titled as 'The Journey Home' written by Radhanath Swami. She is reading her favourite book with a coffee and captioned the moment as, "Perfect companion for this beautiful Bombay weather".

Kajal Aggarwal also recommended this books under her favourite list. The book is all about being creative and learning to become creative. The inspiring book is titled "Out of our Minds". Have a look at this book here.

The South Indian actor's next recommend is "Palace of Illusions" and also "Before We Visit The Goddess", both the books are her most loved and favourite ones. Both the books are penned by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni.

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal's Recipes & Motivational Posts Are Reasons Why Her Fans Love Her

Kajal Aggarwal also wrote a note to the author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, have a look at this note here-

Also read | Kajal Aggarwal's Highest-rated Hindi Films That You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.