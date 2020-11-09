Anupam Kher Shares Pictures Of Himself Enjoying Beauty Of Monroe, Connecticut; See Here

Anupam Kher is a popular Indian actor, who holds a massive fan following on social media. Recently, on his Instagram, he shared a post with multiple pictures of himself where he can be seen strolling in the woods of Monroe, Connecticut. His fans showered his post with lovely comments.

Sharing pictures of himself, he captioned the post saying that the soul would become dyed with the colour of its thoughts. He can be seen between the colourful trees with an olive-green hoodie and jeans. His post received more than fifty thousand likes in no time. Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram and posts regularly.

Recently, he unveiled the cover of his new book named - Your Best Day Is Today, which is his third book. In the book, Anupam will recount his experiences during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus. Kher's previous two books are his biography named - Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly published last year and another is The Best Thing About You is You, which was released in 2011.

Anupam Kher is the receiver of two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. He has been seen in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. He has a record for winning the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian five times in total for Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. He won the National Film Award for Special Mention two times for his performances in Daddy and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Apart from Hindi films, he has also worked in international films such as the Golden Globe-nominated Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee's Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution, and David O. Russell's Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook. Indian Government honoured Anupam with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to the field of cinema and arts. He recently flew back to America to resume work and started shooting for his show called New Amsterdam in which he plays the role of Dr. Kapoor.

