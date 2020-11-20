Anupam Kher Meets Neetu Kapoor In Chandigarh, Says 'triggered Many Memories'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who reached India a couple of days back recently paid a visit to actress Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh where she is shooting for her upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. After meeting the actress, Anupam took to Instagram and shared some throwback pictures from one of his visits to Rishi Kapoor in New York during his treatment days. Apart from sharing pictures, the actor also penned an emotional post while describing their last meeting.

Anupam Kher meets Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh

Anupam shared old pictures of the three on Instagram and penned a lengthy note which is sure to leave the readers teary-eyed. He started the heartwarming note and wrote that meeting Neetu Kapoor last night in Chandigarh without Rishi Kapoor triggered off so many memories of all together in New York. He further wrote that these pictures are a reminder of how Rishi had a larger than life persona. Anupam expressed his happiness of seeing Neetu Kapoor working after a long time and also penned that by doing this she has somewhere made her husband happy who must be watching her from above. “We, your friends are always there for you. Remember "There are some relationships which are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them!" Love and prayers,” he wrote while concluding the post.

Read: 'Show Her Some Love': Anupam Kher Introduces Sister-in-law Kanwal As She Joins Instagram

Read: Anupam Kher Shares BTS Of 'The Accidental Prime Minister': "Most Prestigious Performance"

After reading the heartfelt note, Neetu Kapoor took to the comment section and thanked Anupam for paying her a visit. She wrote, “Too many memories came back Anupam ðŸ˜¢ was so good to see you here.” Earlier, the senior actress had shared a BTS picture from her vanity while recalling her shooting days with her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. The actress who is making a comeback to the silver screen after a long hiatus thanked her children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor for encouraging her to take on the role. Apart from sharing the pictures, Neetu Kapoor penned a note for her husband while narrating her jitters of shooting after a long time and without Rishi Kapoor by her side. She began the note and wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared ðŸ˜¬, but I know you are always with me.”

Read: Anupam Kher Spills The Beans On How He Began His 'lifetime Romance' With Books

Read: Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi As She Returns To Set After Long Hiatus, Says 'I Feel Your Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.