Anupam Kher Shares BTS Of 'The Accidental Prime Minister': "Most Prestigious Performance"

Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes videos from the sets of The Accidental Prime Minister. The film released in 2019 and shed light on the inner workings of the Indian Parliament with Manmohan Singh at the centre. Anupam Kher essayed the role of the prime minister and delivered a performance which was loved by the audiences as well as the critics. Therefore, after quite a while, the actor came across a few BTS clips from the film and shared them with his followers online.

Also Read | 'Worth Travelling': Anupam Kher Reaches Delhi To Gift First Copy Of New Book To His Mother

Anupam Kher shares BTS from The Accidental Prime Minister

Also Read | 'Your Best Day Is Today': Anupam Kher Introduces His Third 'baby'; Watch Video

In the post, Anupam Kher's videos offer an inside view into the makeup and the setup process for The Accidental Prime Minister. The first video shows Anupam Kher getting ready for his shot as he sits on a chair. The makeup crew can be seen in the background who begin working on his face. To perfect the look of Dr Manmohan Singh, the makeup crew adds certain elements to the face of Anupam Kher and thus make it look quite realistic. The video proceeds further and a huge team of makeup artists can be seen working extensively on Anupam Kher’s face by adding beard, wrinkles and other elements. They also try to perfect his eye structure with the help of makeup and thus later proceed to add a turban on his head to finish the look. As the video ends, Anupam Kher’s glimpse as Manmohan Singh can be seen for a while as he wears the jacket and does the Namaste pose to finish off the video.

Also Read | 'Don't Miss The Biceps': Fans Laud Anupam Kher's Physique As He Shares Pic From Delhi

In the next video that he shared, he can be seen coming out of the office with two guards on the door who later follow him. Anupam Kher in full makeup looks unrecognizable as he dons the look of the ex-Prime Minister. The actor also perfectly captures the walking stance of Manmohan Singh and which made his performance unforgettable in the film. Sharing the videos, Anupam Kher appreciated the work of the makeup artists for doing a great job to help him perfect the role. He also went on to call it one of his most prestigious performances.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Spills The Beans On How He Began His 'lifetime Romance' With Books

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.