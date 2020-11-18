Anupam Kher Spills The Beans On How He Began His 'lifetime Romance' With Books

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who introduced his third book 'Your Best Day is Today', took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to share a post with his loved ones and also reveal how his lifetime romance with books began. The actor shared a picture with his Chacha and also revealed in the caption section about how with the help of his Chacha he began his journey with reading and loving books. Netizens also took to the comment section to praise the actor for his achievements and penned down all things nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a happy picture with his Chacha, PL Kher and Chachi. In the picture, they are all smiles for the camera as they show of Anupam’s new book, 'Your Best Day is Today'. Anupam can be seen sporting a black t-shirt along with a greyish blue shirt and denim. Anupam’s Chacha can be seen wearing a kurta-pyjama and Chachi opted for a salwar suit.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to reveal how his lifetime romance with books began. He wrote saying that his Chacha had introduced him to the world of books when he was 14. He added that she still remembers his Chacha giving him a copy of Hindi translation of Maxim Gorky’s Mother and that is how his lifetime romance with books. Anupam added that at one time he had a personal collection of more than seven thousand books and they all got destroyed due to the 2005 floods in Mumbai. Check out the post below.

Seeing this post shared by Anupam Kher, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and positive response. The post also went on to receive several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users went on to praise the actor in the pic. While some went on to comment with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Anupam is the best”. While the other one wrote, “That’s how you succeed, don’t forget where did you start”. Take a look at a few more comments from fans.

