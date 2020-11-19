'Show Her Some Love': Anupam Kher Introduces Sister-in-law Kanwal As She Joins Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher introduced his sister-in-law Kanwal Thakar Singh Pannu with a post on social media and asked fans to show her some love. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Kanwal where the two can be seen striking a pose together. While captioning the post, the actor said that Kanwal is his wife Kirron Kher’s younger sister. He also mentioned that she is also a former badminton National champion player.

Anupam Kher introduces sister-in-law Kanwal Thakar Singh Pannu

Besides being a badminton player, Anupam mentioned that she is also an Arjuna Awardee and a medalist at the Common Wealth Games. Concluding the post, he urged people to “Show her some love!!” Meanwhile, Kanwal also shared a post with Anupam on Instagram where she uploaded two pictures while posing with the senior actor. The pictures shared by Kanwal marked her debut on the platform and was her very first post on the photo and video sharing platform.

She captioned the pictures and wrote, “My first ever post!! And guess who bullied me into it. Yes! the one and only @anupampkher. He also happens to be my wonderful brother-in-law. Jai Ho!!” Sikandar Kher was the first one to comment under the post and wrote, “You are looking stunning Babboo Maasi”

Anupam recently traveled to New Delhi from New York to gift the first copy to someone really special. The actor shared a video on social media where he can be seen gifting the first copy to his mother Dulari. In the clip, the actor said that he traveled all the way to gift the first copy to his mother because the book is dedicated to her While captioning the post, Anupam expressed his happiness of traveling to India and meet his mother. He wrote, “It was worth traveling for 16 hours from NY to New Delhi to present the first copy of my new book #YourBestDayIsToday to the person it is dedicated to-MOM. Dulari was teary-eyed when she heard the dedication. But soon she almost changed the title of the book.” (sic)

(Image credit: Kanwal Thakar Singh Pannu/ Instagram)

