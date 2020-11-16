Neetu Kapoor Misses Rishi As She Returns To Set After Long Hiatus, Says 'I Feel Your Love'

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor who jetted off to Chandigarh to commence shooting for her next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, shared a BTS picture from her vanity while recalling her shooting days with late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. The actress who is making a comeback to the silver screen after a long hiatus thanked her children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor for encouraging her to take on the role.

Neetu Kapoor returns to work after 7 years

The actress took to her Instagram and apart from sharing a picture from her makeup room, she penned a note for her husband while narrating her jitters of shooting after a long time and without her husband Rishi Kapoor by her side. She began the note and wrote, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared ðŸ˜¬, but I know you are always with me.” In the behind-the-scene picture, she is seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist who is seen sporting a face mask.

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima was the first one to comment under the post and poured in her love with many heart-shaped emoticons. Followed by Riddhima was actress Soni Razdan who extended her luck and wrote, “Wish you all the best you’ll slip into it as a duck takes to water !” Maheep Kapoor wrote, “All the best Neetu.” Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “All the best Neetu Ji.”

Apart from Neetu, her daughter Riddhima tried to boost up the morale of her mother by sharing a beautiful picture on her Instagram story. In the picture, Neetu can be seen holding their pet. While captioning the post, Riddhima wrote, “The first day of the shoot! All the best ma. Bring back the magic Neetu Kapoor.” The senior star was last seen in Besharam with son Ranbir and late husband Rishi Kapoor back in 2013. With Jug Jugg Jeeyo, she will be making her return to screen after 7 years.

