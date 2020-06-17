Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, And Other Actors Help Raise Funds For The Theatre Community

A theatre company has collaborated with Give India Foundation to raise money in support of the staff and technicians at the cinema halls who have been hit very badly due to the global pandemic. Many actors, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, and others have joined in to help raise funds for this campaign in support of the theatre community. Read ahead to know-

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and others help raise funds

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi along with Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra and Shikha Talsania have featured in a campaign video where they are seen talking about the people who are the true backbone of the theatre experiences that we enjoy. The chief creative officer of the theatre company has said that the month-long fundraising initiative aims towards helping those people who have found no source of income and are also unlikely to get any relief from it in the coming months. The theatre company has posted a video of the campaign on their official Instagram handle.

During an interview, when asked about the campaign, Anupam Kher said that he instantly came on board to be a part of the fundraiser as he shares a very deep and personal connection with theatre halls. Anupam Kher revealed that no theatrical production is complete without the help and presence of the technicians and support staff. Their survival is vital for our community. He also requested everyone to donate generously.

When asked about the same to Neena Gupta, during an interview, she said that she feels fortunate to be in a position to help people who are struggling to make ends meet. She said that many of the support staff and technicians are worried and helpless because of the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of theatre halls. Through this initiative, they want to reach out to people across the country and urge them to donate. In a statement made in the media, the officials said that it is extremely heartening to see that their initiative has received the support of such stalwarts. They concluded saying that her aim at the theatre company is to support the fraternity and that the generous donations received will go a long way to help them during these trying times.

