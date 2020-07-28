Anupam Kher Calls Himself 'ardent Fan' Of 'phenomenal Actor' Robert De Niro, Shares Pic

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who has always been vocal about his feelings on social media recently shared a story of his fan moment while working with legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro. Anupam who has always looked up to the actor during his initial career days penned a lengthy note on Instagram expressing his love working with the ace actor. Apart from this, Anupam also shared a throwback monochrome picture of the two actors from the time the two shared screen space in Silver Linings Playbook. While captioning the post, Anupam mentioned that he did not get an opportunity to work with the fine actor, but also had the good fortune of calling him his friend.

Anupam Kher shares his 'priceless' moment of working with Robert De Niro

In the heart-warming post, Anupam recalled the memories of his drama school days where he considered The Irishman actor his inspiration to start a journey in acting. Anupam wrote that as a drama school student he had done a special paper on two of his earlier films including Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. The Kuch Kuch Hota actor further wrote that he had never imagined that someday he will get an opportunity to work with Robert De Niro.

While recalling the moment when he posed with the actor for the picture he shared, Anupam wrote that as always his urge to get himself clicked with his idol started coming out once the shooting was done. While clicking the picture, Anupam wrote that his idea of pointing a finger towards the actor in appreciation would not look cool, but later he saw Robert’s hand going up and pointing his finger towards Anupam in a similar manner.

This is not the first time that the actor has shared his fan love for the actor. Earlier, Anupam took a stroll down the memory lane and recapitulated his earlier career days and credited two prominent Hollywood stars, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for his career in acting. Anupam took to his Instagram page and shared two pictures of the two prominent stars. The first picture of The Irishman actors was from their earlier career days where the two can be seen looking dashing as young actors. The second picture is their recent one where the two legendary stars can be seen indulging in a conversation.

While captioning the post, Anupam revealed that these two stars inspired him to pursue formal training in acting at the National School Of Drama. He also credited the two stars as his inspiration which motivated the Baby actor to open his acting school with the name Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares. At last, he concluded the post by calling them as "International Treasure for the world of cinema."

