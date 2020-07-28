Anupam Kher Recites Poem About Two Different Kinds Of People, Asks 'Sahi Bola Na Maine?'

On July 27, Anupam Kher took to his Twitter and shared a video that sees him reciting a poem about two different kinds of people in the world. As he recites in Hindi, he shares his thoughts about how some people may deliberately inflict wounds, whereas some may fill up the wounds in people's life. Here's what Anupam Kher said.

In the video, Anupam Kher says, "Fark sirf itna hain, Sabhi insaan hai magar fark sirf itna hain.. kuch zakhm dete hai aur kuch zakhm bharte hain.. Humsafar sabhi hain magar fark sirf itna hain, kuch saath chalte hai aur kuch saath chhod dete hain.. Pyaar sabhi karte hain, magar fark sirf itna hai, kuch jaan dete hain aur kuch jaan lete hain.. Dosti sabhi karte hai par fark sirf itna hain.. kuch dosti nibhaate hain aur kuch dosti azmaate hain.. Sahi bola na maine?"

Anupam Kher's video

On July 26, Anupam Kher shared another verselet on Twitter. Once again, The Accidental Prime Minister actor shared in Hindi. It meant, "Don't know what kind of life it is. Humans are silent, but there is so much noise online." As soon as Anupam Kher's tweet was up, a user replied, "So true!!! Silence can some days Instill Fear, but the same silence can bring peace and calm. We have to keep the thoughts positive.. and shut the unwarranted chatter of the outside world and look inwards."

न जाने जिंदगी का ये कैसा दौर है...

इंसान खामोश हैं और

आनलाइन कितना शोर है... :) — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 26, 2020

On the professional front, the veteran actor released his autobiographical play titled Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website in June. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. It entails Anupam Kher's journey and also gives a glimpse of his failures, triumphs and life lessons.

On sharing it, Anupam Kher penned that the video will have a glimpse of his hilarious story when he first met the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar. Anupam Kher's play received love from fans as they gushed to reply to his tweet. A user said, "Such a raw, pure and humane talent." As he shared the first look poster on his Instagram feed, fans once again gave it a thumbs up.

Here is the hilarious story of my first meeting with the legendary, the ultimate actor @TheDilipKumar Saab. And then meeting him on the sets of @SubhashGhai1 Ji’s magnum opus #Karma. From my play #KuchBhiHoSaktaKai. Launching today on my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y. 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/4NvmiInSey — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 7, 2020

