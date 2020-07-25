Anupam Kher Shares Yoga Session Pictures With Hilarious Caption, Check Here

Ever since the lockdown has begun, veteran actor Anupam Kher who is known for his witty remarks is quite active on social media giving a glimpse of his daily routine. Starting from his homemade series to sharing throwback pictures, Anupam has been one of the actors to interact with his fans daily. Recently, the actor shared two pictures on Twitter where he can be seen doing yoga which was clicked by his domestic help, Madan. Sharing the pictures, the actor satirically explained the hard work gone behind clicking the pictures.

Anupam Kher's mantra to stay calm

The two pictures showed Anupam performing yoga in different postures. While captioning the pictures, the Naam Shabana actor wrote that his domestic keep almost spent hours making him sit in the same posture and clicked 30 tilted and out of focus pictures. The actor further wrote that just before he was about to lose his cool, he recalled a quote about staying calm amid chaos is considered to be a superpower.

My domestic help #Madan almost took more than 30 tilted & out of focus pics before settling on this one. I was loosing my cool and then I read this quote!!👇🤓🙏😍



“Remaining calm in the midst of chaos is a superpower!”:) pic.twitter.com/pYWP7MXbQQ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 25, 2020



Sometime back, the actor was on a throwback spree where he can be seen sharing old pictures while recalling some fond memories of his past. Anupam shared a classic monochrome picture from his school days and asked his fans to identify him from the bunch. The old unseen picture of the actor seems to be from those usual class photographs where the unrecognizable legendary actor can be seen posing with his other classmates and teachers.

Apart from this, the actor recently informed that his mother was tested coronavirus positive and was immediately admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. Later, the actor shared an important update about his mother’s health and said that according to the doctors at Kolilabhen Hospital, his mother is healthy by all medical parameters. He also went on to update his fans about his brother and his family and also extended his love and wishes to the people suffering.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a 2.23-second video where he went on to reveal that his mother is absolutely healthy and will be able to self-quarantine herself at home for the next eight days. He also revealed that his brother Raju along with his family, Reema, and Vrinda is also fine. He further went on to thank the hospital for their constant care and support. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers who kept praying for him and his family and also for their best wishes and moral support. Anupam also extended his best wishes and prayers to all the people suffering from this virus.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

