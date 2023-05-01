Anupam Kher Opens Up About Dealing With Failure: Even When I Didn't Have Work...

Anupam Kher made his feature film debut with the 1984 film Saaransh. Since then, the actor has been a part of more than 500 movies over his three-decade-long career. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his journey in the industry so far, his biggest fear, and his struggle with failure.

Anupam Kher on his biggest fear

In an interview with ANI, Anupam Kher revealed his biggest fears. The Kashmir File actor said that the one thing he fears the most is losing his memory. He went on to quote the example of veteran actor Dilip Kumar. He shared anecdotes of how Dilip Kumar was one of the most creative people he had met and an amazing storyteller. He then recollected that even after having such a vivid imagination, he spent his last few days in oblivion. Anupam Kher worked with Dilip Kumar on several movies like Saudagar, Izzatdaar, Karma, Kanoon Apna Apna.

Anupam Kher on failure

In the same interview, Anupam Kher was asked if he felt the anxiety of failure. To this the 68-years-old actor replied, “Even when I didn't have work, I knew I was a brilliant actor”. He added that he got this confidence in his craft because he was well read. He shared that he has a collection of 14000 books and if any one reads extensively in any field, they will know their craft and not fear failure.

Expanding more on facing failure in the industry, Anupam Kher noted, “I celebrate failure”. He recalled that his father drove away his fear of failure very early in his childhood. The Uunchaai actor went on to say that he believes one can only do brilliant things if they step out of their comfort zone.

Anupam Kher on marriage with Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher also spoke about his marriage with Kirron Kher. The actor recalled when he first met Kirron Kher, she was married and he was also dating someone else and so they started out as friends. He added that they continue to remain friends first. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Sikander Kher is Kirron's son from her first marriage.