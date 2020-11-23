Anupam Kher overwhelmed with tribute highlighting 'patriotic' side, calls it an 'identity'

Anupam Kher has never shied away from showcasing his love for India. One of the features of this patriotism is the line ‘Jai Ho’ that he often uses for events that highlighted national pride. Recently, the actor expressed his delight about being called ‘Patriotic Anupam Kher’ with a pictorial tribute.

Anupam Kher on being called ‘patriotic’

Anupam Kher recently shared on Twitter a special collage created by producer-digital consultant Neeraj Gupta. The collage featured his pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the well-known names of the Armed Forces.

The Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge star was seen posing with former Army Chief VK Singh, and another in which he is posing with former Air Force chief Birender Singh Dhanoa and former Navy Chief Sunil Lanba. The snap was completed with images of him posing with Major (Retired) Gaurav Arya and clicking selfies with Armymen.

Exulting over the '#PatrioticAnupamKher' tag, he shared how much he loved the title. Delightedly he exclaimed, “This is our identity’. The veteran also tagged the official handles of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Along with his trademark ‘Jai Ho’, he shared his pride in the country by writing ‘Jai Hind.’

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Anupam Kher, who is a veteran of over 500 films, did not have any release this year.

Last year, he had starred in two films. The first one was The Accidental Prime Minister, where he had played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He had been hailed for nailing the mannerisms and speech of Dr Singh. Thriller One Day: Justice Delivered was the other film he had featured in last year.

Anupam Kher also featured in the international series New Amsterdam, and even had been in USA during the COVID-19 lockdown. He plays a doctor in the show, that aired the second season earlier this year.

As far as Bollywood projects are concerned, the shooting of Anupam Kher’s project with close friends, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, to be directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Last Show has been completed.

Anupam Kher also unveiled her third book Your Best Day is Today recently.

