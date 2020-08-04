Anupam Kher Pays Tribute To 'prolific Singer' Kishore Kumar On His Birth Anniversary

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media these days recently paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar on his 91st birth anniversary on August 4. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he crooned some of his famous songs and praised the singer for the songs that he has given to the Indian cinema. Apart from he songs, the actor also asked his fans to send in their favorite ones which they still remember to date.

Anupam Kher's rendition to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary

The video started with Anupam crooning to classic songs like Ek Ladki Beeghi Bhaagi, and Mere Naina Sawan Bhaado which was sung by the celebrated musician. After singing, the Baby actor said that “Today is the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar Sahab. Besides filling our lives with melodies, Kishore Sahab has also filled our lives with colors. His songs were a perfect amalgamation of tune and melody which was enough to set the right mood. He made our life journey easier by walking with us. I pay a heartfelt tribute to him today.''

Later in the video, the actor even asked his fans and followers to either write or sing send Kishore Kumar's songs and send them to the actor and he will further share the best ones on his social media handles. Anupam concluded the video by singing the iconic track, Ye Jo Mohabbat hai

The legendary singer was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Kishore Kumar is called a 'powerhouse of talent' by fans as he was not only a playback singer but also was an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter. He has delivered chartbusters in languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu.

Kishore Kumar has given the industry a slew of melodious songs that remain fresh in the hearts of fans. His numbers like Roop Tera Mastana, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein, Zindagi Ek Safar, Om Shanti Om, Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si among others remain evergreen. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho, sung by Kishore Kumar, is one of the iconic songs in Bollywood today. When it comes to movies, Kishore Kumar has collaborated with stars like Vyjayanthimala, Mala Sinha, Madhubala, Kumkum, Nutan, among others.

