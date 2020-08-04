Ayushmann Khurrana Shares 2018 Clip, Croons Kishore Kumar's 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'; Watch

On Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana shared an old video from 2018 which sees him singing music maestro's super hit song O Mere Dil Ke Chain. On sharing the clip, Ayushmann Khurrana also revealed that the video was shot in July 2018, Krakow, Poland, when he was shooting the climax of his film, Andhadhun.

In the video, while Ayushmann Khurrana is seen singing, Akshayye Varma, on the other end is seen playing the piano. Khurrana wrote, "Akshayye and I jammed in between shots, as usual." The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor further wrote, "Happy birthday Kishore da."

As soon as Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to flood the comments section with love. Within 15 minutes, the video garnered 7K views. An amused fan wrote, "Your voice is so good. I can't stop listening. Amazing." Many were in awe of Ayushmann's voice, as they dropped hearts.

Ayushmann's post on Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana did these 5 TV shows before he made it big in Bollywood; take a look

Also Read |Raksha Bandhan: Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem, says 'need to make the world more secure'

Kishore Kumar birth anniversary

The legendary singer was born as Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929. Kishore Kumar is called a 'powerhouse of talent' by fans as he was not only a playback singer but also was an actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter. He has delivered chartbusters in languages like Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Urdu. On the singer's 91st birth anniversary, netizens flocked to Twitter and recalled his magnanimous contribution.

Kishore Kumar's songs

Kishore Kumar has given the industry a slew of melodious songs that remain fresh in the hearts of fans. His numbers like Roop Tera Mastana, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Raat Kali Ek Khwab Mein, Zindagi Ek Safar, Om Shanti Om, Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si among others remain evergreen. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho, sung by Kishore Kumar, is one of the iconic songs in Bollywood today. When it comes to movies, Kishore Kumar has collaborated with stars like Vyjayanthimala, Mala Sinha, Madhubala, Kumkum, Nutan, among others.

Also Read | Kishore Kumar-produced films, from 'Jhumroo' to 'Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi'

Also Read | Remember when Kishore Kumar’s songs were banned on national radio broadcaster?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.